Farewell to Assam's Voice: Zubeen Garg's Canine Companions' Final Visit

Legendary Assam singer Zubeen Garg was mourned by thousands, including his four beloved dogs, at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Known for his love for animals, Garg was posthumously remembered by PETA for his advocacy against animal cruelty. He tragically passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:16 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

As a sea of fans gathered at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, to bid their final farewell to iconic singer Zubeen Garg, an emotional scene unfolded involving his four cherished dogs. These animals, representing Garg's deep love for creatures great and small, were brought by family to see him one last time.

Zubeen Garg's advocacy for animal rights was widely recognized, earning him PETA's 'Hero to Animals' award in 2018. His vocal opposition to animal sacrifice practices at Kamakhya temple underscored his commitment to compassion, adding a poignant layer to the public mourning of his untimely death.

The 52-year-old cultural icon, whose voice resonated with millions, tragically passed away while swimming in Singapore on September 19. His remains arrived in Guwahati for public homage ahead of his cremation, a moment marking the end of an era for both fans and animal rights advocates.

