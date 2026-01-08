Assam, MP CMs meet in Guwahati, discuss development strategies

The chief ministers of Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday deliberated on development strategies and good governance, with focus on people-centric initiatives. They also stressed the need for sharing best practices for inclusive growth. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held the discussions with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav in Guwahati.

"Today Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa met Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, @DrMohanYadav51 in Guwahati," the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X. "Deliberations focused on development strategies, governance and people-centric initiatives, reinforcing cooperative federalism and sharing best practices for inclusive growth," the CMO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)