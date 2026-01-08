Left Menu

Assam, MP CMs meet in Guwahati, discuss development strategies

The chief ministers of Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday deliberated on development strategies and good governance, with focus on people-centric initiatives. Deliberations focused on development strategies, governance and people-centric initiatives, reinforcing cooperative federalism and sharing best practices for inclusive growth, the CMO added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:09 IST
Assam, MP CMs meet in Guwahati, discuss development strategies
  • Country:
  • India

The chief ministers of Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday deliberated on development strategies and good governance, with focus on people-centric initiatives. They also stressed the need for sharing best practices for inclusive growth. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held the discussions with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav in Guwahati.

"Today Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa met Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, @DrMohanYadav51 in Guwahati," the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X. "Deliberations focused on development strategies, governance and people-centric initiatives, reinforcing cooperative federalism and sharing best practices for inclusive growth," the CMO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
1.13 crore DWCRA women borrow Rs 47,000 cr from banks during FY25: Andhra CM

1.13 crore DWCRA women borrow Rs 47,000 cr from banks during FY25: Andhra CM

 India
2
3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

3.9-magnitude quake hits Assam

 India
3
Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

 India
4
US October trade deficit lowest since 2009 as imports decline

US October trade deficit lowest since 2009 as imports decline

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026