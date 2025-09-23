Vietnam Triumphs at Russian 'Intervision' Amid Global Entertainment News
Vietnam clinched victory at the Russian-hosted Intervision song contest, positioned as a rival to Eurovision. Meanwhile, Disney's Jimmy Kimmel will return after a brief suspension and Netflix inks a deal with AB InBev to co-market popular shows and beers, indicating significant developments in entertainment.
Vietnam emerged victorious at the Intervision song contest held in Russia, marking it as a politically charged event supported by President Vladimir Putin. This competition comes as a socially conservative counterpart to Eurovision, following Russia's exclusion in 2022 after military actions in Ukraine.
Disney announced the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to its ABC network lineup. The decision comes after a temporary suspension of the show, aimed at mitigating tensions related to comments about Charlie Kirk, which led to threats from the FCC chairman.
In a strategic marketing move, Netflix and Anheuser-Busch InBev have joined forces in a co-marketing deal. This partnership aims to cross-promote Netflix's top series alongside AB InBev's beers, featuring campaigns and limited-edition packaging tied to popular shows.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- Intervision
- song contest
- Putin
- Eurovision
- Disney
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Netflix
- AB InBev
- entertainment
ALSO READ
Disney Reinstates Kimmel Amidst Media Freedom Debate: Business or Principle?
Disney's Bold Move: Jimmy Kimmel's Show Returns Amidst Controversy
Disney Stands Firm Against Trump's Media Clampdown
Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC Amidst FCC Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel's Return: Navigating Controversy in Late-Night Television