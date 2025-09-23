Left Menu

Vietnam Triumphs at Russian 'Intervision' Amid Global Entertainment News

Vietnam clinched victory at the Russian-hosted Intervision song contest, positioned as a rival to Eurovision. Meanwhile, Disney's Jimmy Kimmel will return after a brief suspension and Netflix inks a deal with AB InBev to co-market popular shows and beers, indicating significant developments in entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:32 IST
Vietnam emerged victorious at the Intervision song contest held in Russia, marking it as a politically charged event supported by President Vladimir Putin. This competition comes as a socially conservative counterpart to Eurovision, following Russia's exclusion in 2022 after military actions in Ukraine.

Disney announced the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to its ABC network lineup. The decision comes after a temporary suspension of the show, aimed at mitigating tensions related to comments about Charlie Kirk, which led to threats from the FCC chairman.

In a strategic marketing move, Netflix and Anheuser-Busch InBev have joined forces in a co-marketing deal. This partnership aims to cross-promote Netflix's top series alongside AB InBev's beers, featuring campaigns and limited-edition packaging tied to popular shows.

