Assam Bids Farewell to Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg with Reverence and State Honors

The beloved Assamese singer, Zubeen Garg's funeral was marked by elaborate state honors and a large public turnout at Kamarkuchi near Guwahati. The poignant farewell ceremony began with the placement of his body on a podium, followed by cremation rites amid ceremonial reverence.

Pervasive chants of Vedic hymns by priests set a solemn tone, as Assam police personnel carried Garg's casket. The singer received a gun salute, paying tribute to his contributions to the cultural landscape. Crowds gathered, many on nearby hills, to honor Garg, echoing 'Long Live Zubeen' and singing his favorite song 'Mayabini Ratir buku.'

Prominent figures like Union Ministers and Assam's Chief Minister laid floral tributes. Garg's final journey commenced from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex after requisite formalities. Emotions ran high as family members and dignitaries paid homage, signifying a heartfelt tribute to an irreplaceable musical icon of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)