Farewell to a Musical Legend: Zubeen Garg's Final Journey

The serene atmosphere of Kamarkuchi in Assam witnessed an emotional farewell to the beloved singer Zubeen Garg. As his body was consigned to flames, Vedic hymns filled the air, marking the somber occasion with a sense of spiritual reverence.

In a deeply symbolic gesture, Zubeen's sister, Palme Borthakur, and music composer Rahul Gautam lit the pyre. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, watched the proceedings with tearful eyes as slogans and songs dedicated to Zubeen resonated throughout the gathering.

The ceremony included notable attendees such as Union Ministers and the Chief Minister, who all participated in the rites. A sandalwood branch, personally planted by Zubeen, graced the pyre, representing a poignant farewell to a cultural icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)