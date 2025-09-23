Assam Honors Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg with Memorial Plans

The government of Assam has unveiled plans to make the ashes of beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg accessible to organizations and individuals through an online application process. Senior minister Ranoj Pegu announced this on Tuesday, revealing that work on securing the area where Garg's funeral pyre was lit in Kamarkuchi commenced Tuesday night.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away while swimming in Singapore, was cremated at Kamarkuchi with full state honors. In response to a demand from the town of Jorhat, plans are in motion to take a portion of the ashes there. Memorials are being planned in both Kamarkuchi and Jorhat.

The site in Kamarkuchi will have a permanent boundary and a state police camp to ensure security, allowing public access to the memorial. The initiatives will be overseen by the state's Cultural Department, as announced by Pegu.

