Left Menu

Assam Honors Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg with Memorial Plans

The ashes of Assam's celebrated singer Zubeen Garg will be available to organizations via an online application process, according to senior minister Ranoj Pegu. Garg, who died in Singapore, was cremated with state honors. Memorials in Kamarkuchi and Jorhat are being planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:47 IST
Assam Honors Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg with Memorial Plans
ashes
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Assam has unveiled plans to make the ashes of beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg accessible to organizations and individuals through an online application process. Senior minister Ranoj Pegu announced this on Tuesday, revealing that work on securing the area where Garg's funeral pyre was lit in Kamarkuchi commenced Tuesday night.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away while swimming in Singapore, was cremated at Kamarkuchi with full state honors. In response to a demand from the town of Jorhat, plans are in motion to take a portion of the ashes there. Memorials are being planned in both Kamarkuchi and Jorhat.

The site in Kamarkuchi will have a permanent boundary and a state police camp to ensure security, allowing public access to the memorial. The initiatives will be overseen by the state's Cultural Department, as announced by Pegu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's U.N. Speech: A Bold Stance on Russia, Climate, and Global Policies.

Trump's U.N. Speech: A Bold Stance on Russia, Climate, and Global Policies.

 Global
2
Consumers Urged to Report GST Cut Benefits Violations

Consumers Urged to Report GST Cut Benefits Violations

 India
3
Iran's Diplomatic Efforts: Sanction Talks Stirring

Iran's Diplomatic Efforts: Sanction Talks Stirring

 United Arab Emirates
4
India's First Central Tissue Bank and Cashless Dental Office Launched

India's First Central Tissue Bank and Cashless Dental Office Launched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025