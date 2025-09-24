Hettich Revolutionizes Interiors with Award-Winning Sliding Systems

Hettich, a global leader in furniture fittings, has once again set the standard with its innovative German designs. Known for their seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality, Hettich's products have transformed modern living spaces with cutting-edge interior solutions.

The brand's latest campaign shines a spotlight on their highly acclaimed sliding systems, a category famous for space-saving benefits and impeccable usability. From room dividers to wardrobe accessories, these systems are designed to cater to diverse needs while enhancing style and efficiency in homes.

Accolades like the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award reflect Hettich's excellence, further bolstered by enduring customer appreciation. Andre Eckholt, MD of Hettich India, commented on the brand's vision, emphasizing their commitment to delivering magical interior solutions. Customers can explore these innovations firsthand at Hettich Experience Centres and Exclusive Stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)