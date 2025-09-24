Left Menu

Rani Mukerji's Emotional Triumph: A Dedication to Her Late Father

Rani Mukerji, a prominent Bollywood actor, won her first National Film Award for her role in ''Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway''. This touching tribute to her late father highlights her career spanning 30 years. The film underscores maternal strength and resilience in a foreign land.

Actor
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant moment marking a 30-year career, celebrated actor Rani Mukerji was awarded her first National Film Award for Best Actress. This accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu for her role in ''Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'' at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

Mukerji dedicated this award to her late father, Ram Mukherjee, expressing heartfelt gratitude and emphasizing how much this achievement meant for both herself and her father. She credited her parents, particularly recalling her father's dreams for her success, as a source of inspiration.

The award-winning film, directed by Ashima Chibber, explores the powerful narrative of an Indian mother's fight for her children's custody in Norway. Mukerji, who connects deeply with the story as a mother herself, expressed thanks to her fans and the film's team for their support.

