Reviving Faith: Nuns in Scotland Seek to Reignite Catholic Passion

Sister Mary Gianna, a Dominican nun in Scotland, works to rekindle Catholic faith amidst secularization. At Greyfriars Convent, the sisters host retreats and classes, highlighting the lowered number of nuns worldwide. Efforts include social media outreach and community support, attracting younger generations to explore religious life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:32 IST
As modern-day apostles, Sister Mary Gianna and her fellow Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia are igniting faith in Scotland by teaching the Catholic doctrine. Based in the historic Greyfriars Convent, they host educational retreats while embracing evolving communication methods to engage young people with faith.

While global numbers of nuns continue to decline, there's a renewed interest among youth, driven by a search for meaning amid today's secular landscape. Catherine Stewart, drawn by the spiritual community, is one example of the younger generation exploring a calling towards religious life.

The sisters leverage digital platforms to spread their message worldwide, aligning with recent trends seeing a revival in Catholic affiliation. Despite modern challenges, these nuns retain ancient traditions in their quest to inspire spiritual devotion across Scotland and beyond.

