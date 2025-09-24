Left Menu

Guthli Ad Fest 2025: A Student-Centric Advertising Revolution

Guthli Ad Fest, India's exclusive advertising festival for students, returns to Bangalore in 2025 after a successful debut in Mumbai. This event bridges academic theory and industry practice, offering students the chance to engage with advertising legends and showcase their creations. Organized by Miles SOBA, it's a cultural milestone in education.

Bangalore | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's pioneering student-only advertising festival, Guthli Ad Fest, is set for its second edition in Bangalore, drawing over 2,000 students nationwide. Initiated by Miles SOBA, the festival serves as a bridge between classroom learning and industry practice, spotlighting students as key participants rather than mere attendees.

This year's theme, 'Celebrating Ogilvy,' invites renowned advertisers from Ogilvy to mentor and critique young talent. Founded by Dr. Prateesh R. Nair, Guthli aims to challenge traditional educational paradigms by promoting experiential learning. It's a space for students to pitch and perform, learning by doing in real campaign labs and masterclasses.

Tailored for future advertising innovators, Guthli introduces activities from voice acting to AI-driven narratives, culminating in Mumbai's Annual Awards Ceremony. As part of Miles SOBA's Ed-Work Pedagogy, the festival underscores a commitment to producing industry-ready young professionals, marking a significant cultural advancement in Indian advertising education.

