Amit Shah's Kolkata Visit: BJP's Cultural Push in Durga Puja

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal to inaugurate three Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata. His visit is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its cultural ties and political influence in the region, especially ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Kolkata on September 26 to inaugurate three major Durga Puja celebrations, according to BJP sources on Wednesday.

Arriving in the city Thursday night, Shah will officially open the Sevak Sangha Puja at Lake Avenue, followed by the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja at Lebutala Park and the Durga Puja at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake.

The visit underscores the BJP's efforts to strengthen its connection with West Bengal's rich cultural events as the state moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections. Shah's participation aims to expand BJP's outreach among the Bengali electorate, although the TMC criticized the party's approach, mocking their cultural roots in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

