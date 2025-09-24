Godday Godday Chaa 2 Set to Charm Audiences with Humor and Empowerment

The filmmakers of 'Godday Godday Chaa 2,' starring Ammy Virk and Tania, announced the movie's release date for October 22, 2025, with a new poster unveiling.

Serving as a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster 'Godday Godday Chaa,' which won a National Film Award, the new release continues the comedic exploration of gender roles in a village setting. The poster showcases women's empowerment in wedding festivities, leaving men to reclaim their traditional roles.

Ammy Virk described the sequel as hilarious, with powerful social messages embedded in humor, while Tania highlighted the sharper comedy and stronger equality themes. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film is distributed by Zee Studios in association with VH Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)