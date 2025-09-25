Empowering Education: Kanpur Kitchen Revolution

Nayara Energy has joined forces with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to build a high-tech kitchen in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This partnership aligns with the Government of India's PM POSHAN scheme to combat classroom hunger and foster education through nutritious mid-day meals for children.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed, marking the construction of a facility capable of increasing meal production from 10,000 to 100,000 per day. This kitchen will leverage technology and sustainability, using solar power, water recycling, and introducing electric vehicles for meal distribution.

The initiative signifies a benchmark in public-private partnership, aiming at a greener, healthier future for children. Nayara Energy and Akshaya Patra's collaboration epitomizes the belief that well-nourished children form the backbone of an educated society.

(With inputs from agencies.)