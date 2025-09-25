Nu Republic Unveils Triphop® Backpacks with Abhay Deol

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Nu Republic has proudly rolled out its latest backpack line, Triphop®, with a multi-year partnership featuring popular actor Abhay Deol. This lifestyle technology brand, known for its pioneering wear-tech, ventures into backpacks designed for music lovers and trendsetters.

The new Triphop collection showcases backpacks with smart features like built-in charging docks, anti-theft zips, and eye-catching designs made from durable, water-resistant materials. These are crafted to appeal to those who embrace offbeat lifestyles. Deol, who is also a DJ, is a fitting ambassador, representing the brand's blend of creativity and style.

Nu Republic's founder, Ujjwal Sarin, emphasizes how this collaboration aims to set new standards in travel gear. The marketing push includes a multi-platform campaign directed by Design Stack and a photoshoot by photographer Ashish Shah. Prices start at INR 1799, available on major online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)