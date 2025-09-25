Conquering Manaslu: International Climbers Summit the Eighth-Highest Peak

A multinational team of climbers achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the top of Mt. Manaslu on Wednesday. The group of 26 individuals, including an Indian woman, successfully summited the 8,163-metre peak located in Nepal's Gorkha District.

According to Pemba Sherpa from 8K Expeditions, the climbers comprised twelve Nepali Sherpa guides and mountaineers from over a dozen countries. This successful ascent was aided by favorable weather conditions that presented a clear window for the climbers.

In a standout accomplishment, Russian mountaineer Vladislav Chernyshov ascended Mt. Manaslu without the aid of bottled oxygen, demonstrating both endurance and skill in high-altitude climbing.

(With inputs from agencies.)