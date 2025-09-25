Left Menu

Conquering Manaslu: International Climbers Summit the Eighth-Highest Peak

A diverse group of 26 climbers, including an Indian woman, successfully reached the summit of Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest peak. Assisted by Nepali Sherpas, these climbers from over a dozen nations took advantage of favorable weather to complete the ascent. Notably, a Russian climber achieved the feat without supplemental oxygen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:30 IST
Conquering Manaslu: International Climbers Summit the Eighth-Highest Peak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A multinational team of climbers achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the top of Mt. Manaslu on Wednesday. The group of 26 individuals, including an Indian woman, successfully summited the 8,163-metre peak located in Nepal's Gorkha District.

According to Pemba Sherpa from 8K Expeditions, the climbers comprised twelve Nepali Sherpa guides and mountaineers from over a dozen countries. This successful ascent was aided by favorable weather conditions that presented a clear window for the climbers.

In a standout accomplishment, Russian mountaineer Vladislav Chernyshov ascended Mt. Manaslu without the aid of bottled oxygen, demonstrating both endurance and skill in high-altitude climbing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VinFast Partners with Central Bank of India to Drive EV Financing

VinFast Partners with Central Bank of India to Drive EV Financing

 India
2
US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

 United States
3
Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Polit...

 India
4
Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025