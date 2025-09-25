Conquering Manaslu: International Climbers Summit the Eighth-Highest Peak
A diverse group of 26 climbers, including an Indian woman, successfully reached the summit of Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest peak. Assisted by Nepali Sherpas, these climbers from over a dozen nations took advantage of favorable weather to complete the ascent. Notably, a Russian climber achieved the feat without supplemental oxygen.
A multinational team of climbers achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the top of Mt. Manaslu on Wednesday. The group of 26 individuals, including an Indian woman, successfully summited the 8,163-metre peak located in Nepal's Gorkha District.
According to Pemba Sherpa from 8K Expeditions, the climbers comprised twelve Nepali Sherpa guides and mountaineers from over a dozen countries. This successful ascent was aided by favorable weather conditions that presented a clear window for the climbers.
In a standout accomplishment, Russian mountaineer Vladislav Chernyshov ascended Mt. Manaslu without the aid of bottled oxygen, demonstrating both endurance and skill in high-altitude climbing.
