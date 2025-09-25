Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Patriotic Pandal Making Waves in Durga Puja 2025

Kolkata's Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja stands out with its 'Operation Sindoor' theme, honoring the Indian Armed Forces. This innovative pandal recreates battlefield scenes, showcasing military prowess. It embodies the festival's spirit, blending patriotism and culture, as the city embraces diverse, thought-provoking themes this Durga Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:57 IST
Kolkata pandal themed on Operation Sindoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Durga Puja 2025 nears, Kolkata buzzes with anticipation. Among its creative pandals, Santosh Mitra Square's 'Operation Sindoor' stands out, celebrating the valor of the Indian Armed Forces.

The pandal dramatically recreates military scenes, from the Pahalgam attack to Operation Sindoor's success, complete with models of military weapons like the BrahMos missile. This tribute transforms the pandal into a poignant reminder of national pride, as Sajal Ghosh, General Secretary of the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja Committee, explains the intent to ignite patriotism.

Kolkata's Durga Puja festivities are renowned for merging celebration with thoughtful themes. This year's pandals explore artificial intelligence, environmental issues, and family evolution, reminding us of the festival's broader significance as a celebration of humanity, art, and brotherhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

