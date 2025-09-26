Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh's Triumph: 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Earns Emmy Nod

'Amar Singh Chamkila', featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, secures dual nominations at the 2025 International Emmy Awards. Diljit is recognized for Best Actor, competing with global talent. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also receives a nod for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, celebrating Chamkila's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:42 IST
Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The biographical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila', starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, has captured dual honors at the 2025 International Emmy Awards nominations, much to the delight of its team. Diljit Dosanjh has been recognized in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his depiction of the titular role in this Netflix feature.

Expressing his excitement on Instagram, Dosanjh credited director Imtiaz Ali, writing, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial Sir." Competing in a field of global excellence, he stands alongside David Mitchell for 'Ludwig', Oriol Pla for 'Yo, Adicto', and Diego Vasquez for 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'.

Parineeti Chopra, who played a vital part in the film, expressed her admiration saying, "WOOOHOOOO! Proud of my Team Chamkla!" The film, honoring the legacy of Punjab's beloved folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, achieved not only critical acclaim but also a nomination for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, marking a significant achievement for the crew.

