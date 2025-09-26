Ganesh Mandals Unite for Farmers' Relief

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) has issued a poignant appeal to the city's public Ganesh mandals, urging them to extend aid to farmers hit hard by recent floods in Marathwada, Solapur, and Dharashiv.

According to a statement from BSGSS, the devastating floods have led to significant damage to standing crops, leaving the farming community and their families in severe distress.

Expressing a sense of community responsibility, the committee emphasized that while government assistance is underway, Ganesh mandals should also participate by offering material support that directly benefits the farmers affected by this crisis. The committee has also recommended donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to boost relief efforts.