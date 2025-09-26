Left Menu

Archbishop Advocates for Fair Representation in Caste Census

The Archdiocese of Bangalore supports the ongoing Social and Educational Survey in Karnataka, urging corrections of omitted Christian-linked castes. Archbishop Peter Machado calls for fair representation and stresses the survey's importance for equitable policy-making. The survey aims to ensure justice and welfare for all communities, particularly marginalized groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:39 IST
The Archdiocese of Bangalore has announced its support for the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, also known as the 'caste census,' in Karnataka. This development comes amid concerns about the omission of certain castes linked to Christianity from the published lists.

Archbishop Peter Machado, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the importance of fair representation for Christian communities. He urged community members to engage with the survey process as a civic responsibility. Machado highlighted the potential consequences of omissions, warning that they could lead to denied recognition for historical communities and limit access to welfare.

The ongoing debate includes criticism of the caste list format, with officials clarifying that certain dual-identity castes would be masked, not removed. The importance of accurate reporting is underscored, with Machado arguing that a comprehensive survey will support equitable policy development for marginalized groups, enhancing their welfare and justice.

