Honoring a Literary Legend: The Legacy of S L Bhyrappa

The last rites of the esteemed Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa were conducted with full state honors, following his demise on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. The cremation, adhering to traditional Brahmin customs, was held near Chamundi Hill, Mysuru, attended by family, friends, and notable public figures.

Bhyrappa's passing was mourned by many, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who pledged to commemorate him with a memorial in Mysuru. Widely respected for his prolific literary contributions, Bhyrappa's works have made significant cultural impacts.

S L Bhyrappa penned over 25 novels and vibrant critiques touching on aesthetics and social issues. His notable works include 'Vamshavriksha' and 'Parva', many adapted into films and TV series. His legacy is cemented through awards like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, celebrating his contributions to literature.