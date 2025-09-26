Delhi's Durga Puja: A Blend of Tradition and Modern Themes

Delhi, a city synonymous with rich cultural tapestry, is alive with the rhythmic beats of dhols, captivating themes, and the alluring aroma of festive foods as it celebrates Navratri and Durga Puja. From the historic Kashmere Gate to the bustling Chittaranjan Park, pandals welcome devotees and cultural enthusiasts alike, drawing thousands each day.

This year, Timarpur's Puja Samity, marking its 112th anniversary, presents 'Peace Through Strength', inspired by Nataraj and Buddha, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Meanwhile, CR Park showcases themes like Jaisalmer's Golden Fort and Ray's 'Sonar Kella', captivating audiences with their artistic brilliance and authentic ambiance.

The oldest celebration at Kashmere Gate maintains its traditional roots, honoring a century-old heritage. Artisans, particularly from West Bengal, contribute their craftsmanship in creating clay idols and designing unique pandals. As ashtami and dashami approach, these celebrations promise even grander spectacles, blending heritage, art, and community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)