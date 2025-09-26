Left Menu

Film City's Contribution: Flood Relief and the Road to Golden Jubilee

Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari has donated Rs 5 lakh for flood relief in Maharashtra. Celebrating its 48th anniversary, the corporation organized various events and emphasized embracing new technologies approaching its golden jubilee. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar praised its achievements and suggested training workshops for artists and technicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:52 IST
Film City's Contribution: Flood Relief and the Road to Golden Jubilee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, widely known as Film City, announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh for flood relief efforts in Maharashtra, a move praised by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.

At the 48th-anniversary celebration of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation, Minister Shelar commended Chitranagari's employees for dedicating their festival prize money towards this cause, highlighting the importance of solidarity with affected farmers.

Events marking the anniversary included a tree plantation drive and the launch of N D Studio's mobile app. Emphasizing Chitranagari's legacy, Shelar called for workshops to leverage new technologies before its upcoming golden jubilee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fleetwood and McIlroy Rock Ryder Cup with Dominant Performance

Fleetwood and McIlroy Rock Ryder Cup with Dominant Performance

 Global
2
Tragedy at Dawn: Local Congress Leader Shot in South Delhi

Tragedy at Dawn: Local Congress Leader Shot in South Delhi

 India
3
Enhancing Legislative Clarity: Om Birla Advocates Precision in Law Drafting

Enhancing Legislative Clarity: Om Birla Advocates Precision in Law Drafting

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Plea for Tomahawks: A Strategic Move for Peace

Zelenskiy's Plea for Tomahawks: A Strategic Move for Peace

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025