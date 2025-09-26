Film City's Contribution: Flood Relief and the Road to Golden Jubilee

State-owned Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, widely known as Film City, announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh for flood relief efforts in Maharashtra, a move praised by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.

At the 48th-anniversary celebration of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation, Minister Shelar commended Chitranagari's employees for dedicating their festival prize money towards this cause, highlighting the importance of solidarity with affected farmers.

Events marking the anniversary included a tree plantation drive and the launch of N D Studio's mobile app. Emphasizing Chitranagari's legacy, Shelar called for workshops to leverage new technologies before its upcoming golden jubilee.

(With inputs from agencies.)