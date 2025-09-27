Left Menu

AI Hologram of Stan Lee and a Legal Battle Over Wu-Tang Clan Album Headline Entertainment News

A holographic Stan Lee is debuting at L.A. Comic Con, offering fans interactions with the late Marvel icon. A judge ruled Martin Shkreli can be sued over the unauthorized streaming of a unique Wu-Tang Clan album. EA might go private in a $50 billion deal. Nexstar and Sinclair are resuming Kimmel broadcasts, and the EBU will vote on Israel's Eurovision participation amid political controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:29 IST
In a cutting-edge intersection of technology and nostalgia, Marvel legend Stan Lee makes a posthumous appearance at L.A. Comic Con, where fans can interact with his AI hologram. This innovation ensures the legacy of the creator of Spider-Man, Hulk, and other beloved characters continues to thrive.

In legal news, Martin Shkreli faces accusations from PleasrDAO, a digital art collective, over his alleged unauthorized copying and streaming of the rare Wu-Tang Clan album, 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.' A U.S. judge has permitted the lawsuit to proceed, potentially setting a precedent for intellectual property rights in the digital age.

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts, the gaming giant behind celebrated franchises like 'Battlefield,' is considering going private in a landmark $50 billion deal with investors including Silver Lake and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. This could become the largest leveraged buyout in history. Additionally, broadcast giants Nexstar and Sinclair have agreed to resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC, ending a brief suspension period.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

