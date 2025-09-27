Left Menu

Celebrating the Holistic Harmony: 10th International Ayurveda Day in Johannesburg

The 10th International Ayurveda Day was celebrated in Johannesburg with the theme 'Ayurveda for People & Planet.' It emphasized integrating Ayurveda into daily life, highlighting its role in balancing physical, spiritual, mental, and social well-being. Experts discussed Ayurveda's modern applications and integration with allopathic medicine.

Johannesburg | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Johannesburg, the 10th International Ayurveda Day was celebrated under the theme 'Ayurveda for People & Planet,' advocating for its integration into daily life. The event organized by the Indian mission emphasized Ayurveda's ancient philosophy, 'Vasudev Kudambakam'—the world is one.

Consul Anil Buradkar highlighted Ayurveda's message of interconnected human, animal, and environmental health. He encouraged the public to embrace Ayurveda as a pathway to achieving a balanced physical, spiritual, mental, and social state.

Speakers like Dr. Harshada Rama and Dr. Neeraj Mistry elaborated on Ayurveda's relevance for modern lifestyles and its potential integration with allopathic medicine to improve life quality. The event featured yoga exercises and cultural performances, emphasizing holistic well-being.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

Latest News

