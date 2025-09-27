Celebrating the Holistic Harmony: 10th International Ayurveda Day in Johannesburg

In Johannesburg, the 10th International Ayurveda Day was celebrated under the theme 'Ayurveda for People & Planet,' advocating for its integration into daily life. The event organized by the Indian mission emphasized Ayurveda's ancient philosophy, 'Vasudev Kudambakam'—the world is one.

Consul Anil Buradkar highlighted Ayurveda's message of interconnected human, animal, and environmental health. He encouraged the public to embrace Ayurveda as a pathway to achieving a balanced physical, spiritual, mental, and social state.

Speakers like Dr. Harshada Rama and Dr. Neeraj Mistry elaborated on Ayurveda's relevance for modern lifestyles and its potential integration with allopathic medicine to improve life quality. The event featured yoga exercises and cultural performances, emphasizing holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)