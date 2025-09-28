Punjabi Stars Rally for Rajvir Jawanda's Recovery

On Sunday, Punjabi artistes united in an appeal for public prayers concerning the health of actor and singer Rajvir Jawanda, hospitalized in Mohali following a serious road accident.

Jawanda, known for tracks like 'Kali Jawande Di', met with an accident on his way to Shimla, resulting in critical injuries.

Doctors at Fortis Hospital are providing the best care for Jawanda, who remains on ventilator support, as fans and peers urge the community to focus on his recovery instead of circulating rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)