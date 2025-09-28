Punjabi Stars Rally for Rajvir Jawanda's Recovery
Punjabi actor and singer Rajvir Jawanda suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and is currently in a critical condition in Mohali's Fortis Hospital. Fellow Punjabi artistes have urged fans to pray for his swift recovery, while also advising against spreading unfounded rumors.
On Sunday, Punjabi artistes united in an appeal for public prayers concerning the health of actor and singer Rajvir Jawanda, hospitalized in Mohali following a serious road accident.
Jawanda, known for tracks like 'Kali Jawande Di', met with an accident on his way to Shimla, resulting in critical injuries.
Doctors at Fortis Hospital are providing the best care for Jawanda, who remains on ventilator support, as fans and peers urge the community to focus on his recovery instead of circulating rumors.
