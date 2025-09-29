Chad Powers: Reinventing Redemption on the Gridiron

Actor Glen Powell is breaking ground in the entertainment industry with his new sports comedy series, "Chad Powers," which uniquely captures the spirit and atmosphere of college football.

Powell collaborated with "Rick and Morty" creator Michael Waldron to bring the story of Russell Holliday to life, a disgraced ex-college football star aiming for redemption by disguising himself as the fictional Chad Powers. The Hulu series draws inspiration from a 2022 ESPN sketch featuring Eli Manning.

Besides Manning, the series features noteworthy performances from Steve Zahn and others as it explores Holliday's journey of reinvention and self-forgiveness. Powell emphasized the authenticity brought by the Manning brothers' involvement, enhancing its cinematic appeal for football fans.

