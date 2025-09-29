Left Menu

Chad Powers: Reinventing Redemption on the Gridiron

Actor Glen Powell has co-created a sports comedy series called "Chad Powers" with Michael Waldron. The show fills the gap for audiences seeking content on college football, and it follows a problematic character's journey of self-reinvention and redemption. The series will be available on Hulu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:31 IST
Chad Powers: Reinventing Redemption on the Gridiron
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Actor Glen Powell is breaking ground in the entertainment industry with his new sports comedy series, "Chad Powers," which uniquely captures the spirit and atmosphere of college football.

Powell collaborated with "Rick and Morty" creator Michael Waldron to bring the story of Russell Holliday to life, a disgraced ex-college football star aiming for redemption by disguising himself as the fictional Chad Powers. The Hulu series draws inspiration from a 2022 ESPN sketch featuring Eli Manning.

Besides Manning, the series features noteworthy performances from Steve Zahn and others as it explores Holliday's journey of reinvention and self-forgiveness. Powell emphasized the authenticity brought by the Manning brothers' involvement, enhancing its cinematic appeal for football fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

 India
2
Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

 India
3
GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

 India
4
KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025