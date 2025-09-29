Delhi Gears Up for Historical Chhath Puja on Yamuna Banks

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced plans to facilitate a grand Chhath Puja celebration along the banks of the Yamuna River. Temporary ghats will be set up, enabling the Purvanchali community to partake in their traditional festivities amid promises of meticulous arrangements and cleanliness.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historical significance of this year's Chhath Puja, noting that such an event has not been possible in recent years due to pandemic restrictions and subsequent court orders. This year, organizers assure that all preparations will be in place, with no anticipated shortcomings.

Traditionally celebrated by those from Eastern UP, Bihar, and Bhojpuri-speaking regions, Chhath Puja involves the worship of the Sun God, with devotees standing in knee-deep water. In past years, the celebrations were supported by the government through temporary water tanks in public spaces, owing to the ban on using Yamuna banks.