Diljit Dosanjh Earns International Emmy Nod for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates Diljit Dosanjh on his International Emmy nomination for 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' The film, the only Indian entry, will compete in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, and Dosanjh is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor. The awards will be held in New York on November 24.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended her congratulations to Diljit Dosanjh for securing an International Emmy nomination for his role in 'Amar Singh Chamkila.'
The film, recognized in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, sees Dosanjh grasping a nod for Best Actor. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences disclosed the nominations in New York, where the film emerged as India's sole contender.
Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and also featuring Parineeti Chopra, premiered on Netflix in April 2024. At the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York on November 24, the film will face global competitors, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema.
