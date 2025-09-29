Left Menu

Patricia Clarkson Joins Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon' in Season 2

Patricia Clarkson is set to join the cast of Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon' for its second season. Returning stars include Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel. The series, filming in New Mexico, continues to explore rival ranching families' power struggles in Texas Hill Country, with new twists and drama promised.

Patricia Clarkson Joins Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon' in Season 2
Patricia Clarkson (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed actor Patricia Clarkson has been cast in the second season of Netflix's western drama 'Ransom Canyon', set to invigorate the series with her role as Claire O'Grady, mother to Minka Kelly's character Quinn.

As filming commences in New Mexico, the show returns with familiar faces like Josh Duhamel and James Brolin, continuing the saga of rival ranching families in Texas Hill Country. Showrunner April Blair expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming season, promising heightened drama and romance.

Based on Jodi Thomas' novels, 'Ransom Canyon' is being shot at Netflix Studios Albuquerque, with Clarkson joining returning cast members Lizzy Greene and Garrett Wareing alongside guest stars like Tatanka Means and Justin Johnson Cortez. The series is a collaborative effort with producers April Blair and Josh Duhamel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

