India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

India celebrated a historic ninth Asia Cup win by defeating Pakistan in Dubai. Bollywood stars, including Jackie Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan, praised the team. Stellar performances by Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma ensured victory, solidifying India's standing as a cricket powerhouse.

Jackie Shroff (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a match that captivated cricket fans worldwide, India secured its ninth Asia Cup title after triumphing over arch-rivals Pakistan in a nerve-wracking final held in Dubai. The victory was celebrated across the nation, with Indian fans and celebrities alike taking to social media to express their jubilation.

Bollywood personality Jackie Shroff was among those lauding the team, applauding their spirit and ranking India as the top cricket team. Amitabh Bachchan, a fervent cricket enthusiast, humorously referenced a slip of the tongue by Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar in his social media post, further stoking the celebratory atmosphere.

The match was defined by outstanding bowling from Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah, who helped dismantle Pakistan's batting order. On the batting front, Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69, alongside contributions from Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, ensured India chased down the target successfully. Rinku Singh's decisive runs capped off the historic win for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

