Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Stampede Claims Lives in Velusamypuram

The village of Emoor Puthur mourns the loss of four residents among the 41 victims of a tragic stampede in Velusamypuram. Eyewitness accounts describe the chaos as crowds surged to see actor Vijay. Survivors recount the harrowing experiences and the devastating impact on their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:36 IST
A shadow of tragedy envelops Emoor Puthur village as it grapples with the loss of four residents among the 41 casualties in a disastrous stampede during an event in Velusamypuram on September 27.

Sathya, a teenager who attended with his mother, narrowly escaped the chaos. 'My mother and I went to see actor Vijay, but she never came back,' he recounted, explaining how his mother vanished in the swelling crowd while he made it home.

Others weren't so fortunate. Kaliappan lost his wife, Arukkani, while K Sakthivel mourns his wife and daughter, both victims who had gone to see the actor. The community is left mourning and questioning the event's safety protocols.

