Urvashi Rautela, a well-known actor and model, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case linked with 1xBet, an online betting platform. The ED has been investigating various celebrities, including cricketers and actors, as part of this probe. Some assets may be seized under the anti-money laundering law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:55 IST
Urvashi Rautela Questioned in 1xBet Money Laundering Investigation
Urvashi Rautela
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and model Urvashi Rautela appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday as part of a money laundering probe related to 1xBet, an online betting and gaming platform. Rautela, 31, is an ambassador for the platform, which is registered in Curacao.

The ED is recording her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency has also interrogated other celebrities, including cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Shikhar Dhawan, alongside actors like Sonu Sood and Mimi Chakraborty, in recent weeks.

The investigation has revealed that the endorsement fees received by some celebrities were used to acquire assets considered as 'proceeds of crime' under the anti-money laundering law. As part of the probe, authorities may attach assets worth crores from these individuals. Meanwhile, the government has recently banned real money online gaming in India.

