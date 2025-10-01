Star-Studded Evening at NMACC: Priyanka Chopra Shines at Bulgari's Indian Debut

The glittering atmosphere at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Wednesday evening was hard to miss, as Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra arrived for the launch of Bulgari's inaugural Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito. Clad in a breathtaking white gown featuring a fitted bodice and a dramatic train, Chopra, in her signature style, pulled her hair back into a sleek bun, exuding grace and glamour.

In the company of Nita and Isha Ambani, Chopra posed for the cameras, leaving the paparazzi spellbound. Nita Ambani radiated elegance in a golden and silver saree adorned with bold zigzag patterns, complementing her look with a bright pink blouse and green earrings. Next to her, Isha Ambani chose a chic black gown featuring a corset-style top and flowing skirt, accessorizing with a diamond necklace, adding a modern touch to the ensemble.

The trio struck memorable poses, with Chopra sharing a warm embrace and a laugh with Nita Ambani, encapsulating the spirit of the event. Other notable attendees included actresses Triptii Dimri and Tamannaah Bhatia, who added to the evening's glamour, mingling with guests and striking poses for photographers. Priyanka Chopra, fresh off her role in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, is gearing up for her next project under the direction of SS Rajamouli, featuring Mahesh Babu. (ANI)