Unity and Resilience: Maharashtra CM's Message on Vijayadashami
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings on Vijayadashami and urged unity in helping those affected by natural disasters. The CM highlighted Maharashtra's history of resilience and emphasized the inspiration drawn from leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B R Ambedkar, encouraging citizens to support affected farmers and laborers.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the festive occasions of Vijayadashami and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din with a heartfelt message urging unity and support for those affected by recent natural disasters across the state.
Fadnavis emphasized the importance of Vijayadashami as a symbol of truth's triumph over falsehood, calling on citizens to harness positive energy from the festival to support farmers and laborers whose lives have been disrupted by severe weather. He pledged a collective resolve to help these individuals rebuild with renewed vigor.
The Chief Minister also paid homage to Maharashtra's enduring spirit of resilience, referencing historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B R Ambedkar as paragons of strength and progress. He urged the populace to continue this tradition of unity and development while celebrating Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.
