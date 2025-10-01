Left Menu

Unity and Resilience: Maharashtra CM's Message on Vijayadashami

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings on Vijayadashami and urged unity in helping those affected by natural disasters. The CM highlighted Maharashtra's history of resilience and emphasized the inspiration drawn from leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B R Ambedkar, encouraging citizens to support affected farmers and laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:21 IST
Unity and Resilience: Maharashtra CM's Message on Vijayadashami
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the festive occasions of Vijayadashami and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din with a heartfelt message urging unity and support for those affected by recent natural disasters across the state.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of Vijayadashami as a symbol of truth's triumph over falsehood, calling on citizens to harness positive energy from the festival to support farmers and laborers whose lives have been disrupted by severe weather. He pledged a collective resolve to help these individuals rebuild with renewed vigor.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to Maharashtra's enduring spirit of resilience, referencing historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B R Ambedkar as paragons of strength and progress. He urged the populace to continue this tradition of unity and development while celebrating Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains Amid Economic Uncertainties

Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains Amid Economic Uncertainties

 Global
2
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
3
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
4
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025