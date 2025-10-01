Unity and Resilience: Maharashtra CM's Message on Vijayadashami

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the festive occasions of Vijayadashami and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din with a heartfelt message urging unity and support for those affected by recent natural disasters across the state.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of Vijayadashami as a symbol of truth's triumph over falsehood, calling on citizens to harness positive energy from the festival to support farmers and laborers whose lives have been disrupted by severe weather. He pledged a collective resolve to help these individuals rebuild with renewed vigor.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to Maharashtra's enduring spirit of resilience, referencing historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B R Ambedkar as paragons of strength and progress. He urged the populace to continue this tradition of unity and development while celebrating Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

(With inputs from agencies.)