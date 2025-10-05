Clay Fest 2025: A Glimpse into India's Evolving Ceramic Art

Clay Fest 2025 is poised to captivate art enthusiasts this October at Gurgaon's Museo Camera. Hosted by Shambhala Art, a collective known for its dedication to ceramic craft, the event showcases 17 studio potters.

From traditional terracotta to experimental installations, the festival highlights the craftsmanship and evolving artistry of ceramics in India. A notable segment, 'Down the Rabbit Hole,' will explore thematic and functional pottery, presenting clay as more than a utilitarian object.

The exhibit is not just a display but a dialogue, aligning with Museo Camera's legacy of supporting visual art innovations, as stated by founder Aditya Arya. The festival runs until October 12, fostering a community spirit among artists and audiences alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)