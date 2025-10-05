Triumph for Tribeny Geeta Rai: A Celebrated Debut

Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Geeta Rai's debut film, 'Shape of Momo,' has made waves internationally by winning two notable awards at the Busan International Film Festival.

The film, shot in Nepali, received the Taipei Film Commission Award and the Songwon Vision Award, signaling a significant achievement for the regional cinema industry.

Rai's work sheds light on the challenges women face when balancing tradition with independence, embodying personal yet relatable struggles in her narrative. She highlights how the filmmaking journey is both challenging and rewarding, especially for independent filmmakers from emerging film industries like Sikkim.

