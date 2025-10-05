Left Menu

Maharashtra's Cooperative Innovation: Biogas Facility Launch

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced that Union Minister Amit Shah is supportive of providing assistance to flood-affected farmers. At a biogas plant launch, Pawar emphasized the initiative's potential to aid farmers financially and turn them into energy producers, with help pledged by the NCDC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Sunday that Union Minister Amit Shah is in favor of extending federal help for the flood-affected farmers' relief and rehabilitation.

The announcement came during the inauguration of a biogas facility at the Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar Factory, where Pawar highlighted the state government's commitment to farmer welfare.

Pawar also described the biogas facility as a pioneering innovation in the cooperative sector, urging farmers to pursue similar ventures, which promise alternative income sources. The facility, with a daily production capacity of 12 tonnes of CBG, was built at a cost of Rs 55 crore with government support.

Latest News

