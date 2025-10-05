Maharashtra's Cooperative Innovation: Biogas Facility Launch
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced that Union Minister Amit Shah is supportive of providing assistance to flood-affected farmers. At a biogas plant launch, Pawar emphasized the initiative's potential to aid farmers financially and turn them into energy producers, with help pledged by the NCDC.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Sunday that Union Minister Amit Shah is in favor of extending federal help for the flood-affected farmers' relief and rehabilitation.
The announcement came during the inauguration of a biogas facility at the Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar Factory, where Pawar highlighted the state government's commitment to farmer welfare.
Pawar also described the biogas facility as a pioneering innovation in the cooperative sector, urging farmers to pursue similar ventures, which promise alternative income sources. The facility, with a daily production capacity of 12 tonnes of CBG, was built at a cost of Rs 55 crore with government support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ajit Pawar
- Amit Shah
- biogas
- cooperative
- farmers
- CBG
- NCDC
- innovation
- energy
ALSO READ
Farmers' Plight: Dubey Criticizes NDA Policies
Amit Shah Unveils New Cooperative Initiative for Sugar Mills
Amit Shah Inaugurates India’s First Cooperative Multi-Feed Biogas Plant in Ahilyanagar
NCP Accuses Maharashtra Government of Neglecting Farmers' Crisis
Maharashtra's Sugarcane Levy: A Battle Over Farmers' Welfare