Maharashtra's Cooperative Innovation: Biogas Facility Launch

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Sunday that Union Minister Amit Shah is in favor of extending federal help for the flood-affected farmers' relief and rehabilitation.

The announcement came during the inauguration of a biogas facility at the Shankarrao Kolhe Cooperative Sugar Factory, where Pawar highlighted the state government's commitment to farmer welfare.

Pawar also described the biogas facility as a pioneering innovation in the cooperative sector, urging farmers to pursue similar ventures, which promise alternative income sources. The facility, with a daily production capacity of 12 tonnes of CBG, was built at a cost of Rs 55 crore with government support.

