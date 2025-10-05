Heritage Walkway: A Boost to Religious Tourism at Anandpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone for a heritage walkway in Anandpur Sahib on Sunday. This initiative underscores the site's historical significance, being the place where Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth in 1699.

The project, estimated at Rs 25 crore, is set to complete by March 2026, featuring white marble walkways and murals depicting the region's rich Sikh history. Mann emphasized the project's role in promoting Anandpur Sahib as a hub for religious tourism.

Efforts are underway to connect all five Takhts via rail, and a ropeway project linking Sri Anandpur Sahib to Mata Naina Devi is also on the horizon, reinforcing the site's religious importance and accessibility for visitors.

