Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Summoned: Sikh Traditions Clashes with Politics

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is summoned to appear before the Akal Takht for alleged anti-Sikh remarks and objectionable activities involving Sikh Gurus' images. Accusations also include a lack of respect for 'dasvand' principles. This dispute occurs amid tensions with the SGPC over a missing Sikh scriptures investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann faces a crucial summons from the Akal Takht, slated for January 15. Allegations leveled against him include making anti-Sikh remarks and engaging in activities deemed disrespectful to Sikh Gurus' images.

In a letter, Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj detailed Mann's comments contradicting the 'dasvand' principle, marking him the second sitting chief minister after Surjit Singh Barnala in the 1980s to confront such a directive.

These proceedings take place against a backdrop of ongoing strains between the Punjab government and the SGPC, particularly concerning an FIR linked to 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib. This conflict underscores the political and religious complexities navigating Punjab's landscape.

