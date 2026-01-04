Left Menu

Unity and Harmony: Omar Abdullah's Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended greetings to the Sikh community on Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti, emphasizing the Guru's teachings of truth, courage, and devotion. Abdullah expressed hope for enhanced unity and harmony on this auspicious occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:04 IST
Guru Gobind Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to the Sikh community on Sunday, marking the eve of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, which will be celebrated on January 5, prompts reflection on the 10th Sikh Guru's life. Abdullah paid rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, highlighting his embodiment of truth, courage, integrity, and unwavering devotion to humanity.

Abdullah remarked that the Sikh Guru's timeless ideals of sacrifice, righteousness, and service continue to inspire millions worldwide. He expressed hope that the spirit of the occasion would strengthen unity, brotherhood, and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

