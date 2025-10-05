Left Menu

Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival: A Celebration of Artistry and Culture

The Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata showcased a vibrant display of artistry, attracting crowds with its impressive custom-made Durga idols and cultural performances. Attended by dignitaries, tourists, and locals, the event celebrates Bengal's deep-rooted tradition and cultural heritage, highlighted by performances of iconic Bengali songs and esteemed associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:38 IST
Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival: A Celebration of Artistry and Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning showcase of artistry and culture, Kolkata's iconic Red Road was adorned with meticulously crafted Durga idols during the Durga Puja Carnival. Organized by the state government, the event spotlighted the city's rich cultural heritage through decorated tableaux and cultural performances.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alongside her ministerial team, graced the event, which began at 4:30 pm, amid the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and vibrant cultural acts. This annual celebration has consistently garnered both domestic and international attention, except during the pandemic hiatus of 2020-21.

The carnival, featuring renowned puja committees and Bengali performances, drew applause from thousands, including foreign consulates and tourists. Elaborate security ensured a safe experience as the city reveled in this grand artistic festival, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since December 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global
2
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
3
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
4
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025