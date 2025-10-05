Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival: A Celebration of Artistry and Culture

In a stunning showcase of artistry and culture, Kolkata's iconic Red Road was adorned with meticulously crafted Durga idols during the Durga Puja Carnival. Organized by the state government, the event spotlighted the city's rich cultural heritage through decorated tableaux and cultural performances.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alongside her ministerial team, graced the event, which began at 4:30 pm, amid the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and vibrant cultural acts. This annual celebration has consistently garnered both domestic and international attention, except during the pandemic hiatus of 2020-21.

The carnival, featuring renowned puja committees and Bengali performances, drew applause from thousands, including foreign consulates and tourists. Elaborate security ensured a safe experience as the city reveled in this grand artistic festival, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since December 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)