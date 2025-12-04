UNESCO meet to examine India's nomination 'Deepavali' for intangible cultural heritage tag

India's nomination, the ''Deepavali'' festival, will be examined at a key meeting of the UNESCO in Delhi next week, in pursuance of its inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, according to officials.

This is the first time that India will host a session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH). The 20th session of the panel will take place from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on the coveted UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and these include the Kumbh Mela, the Durga Puja in Kolkata, the Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila -- the traditional performance of the epic Ramayana.

''India's nomination, the Deepavali festival, will be considered during the upcoming session of the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage being hosted in Delhi. The dossier for the nomination was submitted in 2023,'' a senior official told PTI.

New Delhi has sent the nomination for the 2024-25 cycle.

According to the UNESCO, the session will examine the nominations submitted by State parties for inscription on the UNESCO ICH lists, review the status of the existing elements and provide international assistance for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.

The session will be chaired by Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of India to the UNESCO Vishal V Sharma.

''This is the first time India will host this UNESCO session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and so it is a matter of great pride,'' Sharma told PTI earlier.

Security is expected to be tightened at and around the Red Fort area, as the meeting will take place nearly a month after a high-intensity car blast near the monument killed 15 people and injured more than two dozen on November 10.

A senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had, on November 28, said the 17th-century fort complex will be closed from December 5 to 14 in view of the event.

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as the palace fort of his capital Shahjahanabad, the Red Fort complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a centrally-protected monument.

Some of the British-era barracks located on the premises of the iconic monument will also be used as part of the mega event, another official said.

In 2023, the fort site was the venue for the maiden India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) held from December 9 to 15. It also included seven ''especially-curated'' thematic exhibitions, which were housed in three British-era barracks located on the premises of the monument.

The Ministry of Culture and its autonomous body, the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA), are the nodal agencies to host the December meet of the UNESCO.

The global event ''underscores India's intent to align tangible and intangible heritage and highlight its role in cultural diplomacy under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'', the ministry has said.

While there is no official word on it, sources indicated that the opening session is likely to be held on December 7.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was asked about the upcoming session in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

''Over 800 delegates from more than 180 countries, including committee members, UNESCO officials, experts, accredited NGOs and practitioners are likely to participate in this event,'' he said.

The core issues likely to be taken up during the meeting are ''assessment of safeguarding reports submitted by States about existing listed elements; requests for international assistance to support safeguarding of ICH; discussion on 'living heritage safeguarding', best practices and innovative safeguarding methodologies; and reporting and future planning for safeguarding of ICH'', the minister said.

Hosting the meeting offers several ''strategic and diplomatic advantages'' for India and will strengthen its collaboration with the UNESCO.

It will help the country by increasing its ''global influence and cultural diplomacy and soft power'', providing a platform to showcase its diverse heritage, strengthening international cooperation on cultural preservation and inspiring younger generations to connect with their cultural identity, the government said.

The event also provides an opportunity for India to lead discussions on important heritage issues and ''solidify its position'' as a global leader in cultural diplomacy, the minister said.

On the occasion of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the UNESCO India Office in New Delhi had shared a social media post on the festival of lights and the upcoming meeting.

''Light, heritage, and togetherness. This Diwali, the UNESCO family came together to celebrate the spirit of joy and shared traditions that connect us all. As India nominates #Diwali to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity and prepares to host the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of ICH this December, we celebrate how living traditions continue to unite communities and illuminate the world with cultural diversity,'' it said.

The upcoming December session comes a year and a half after New Delhi hosted the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) from July 21 to 31, 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)