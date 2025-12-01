Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janta Darshan': A Commitment to Public Service and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow, addressing public grievances and promoting Sanatan culture. He assured citizens of assistance and emphasized community development. Previously, in Gorakhpur and Haryana, he highlighted cultural heritage and prioritized development projects in Sambhal, focusing on infrastructure and historical site restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:39 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janta Darshan': A Commitment to Public Service and Cultural Heritage
UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow 'Janta Darshan' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, addressed the public's grievances in Lucknow through the 'Janta Darshan' initiative, engaging directly with citizens to personally hear their issues. The Chief Minister reviewed written applications, assuring timely assistance and resolutions while interacting warmly with children to inspire community development.

On Sunday, Adityanath conducted a similar outreach at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur and participated in religious ceremonies in Jhajjar, Haryana, where he emphasized the significance of Sanatan culture and its deep spiritual roots, which shape India's cultural legacy from Shiv Kailash to the temples of Rameshwaram.

In Sambhal, Adityanath held a review meeting to assess development projects and law enforcement. He directed officials to focus on restoring ancient pilgrimage sites and infrastructure projects, like constructing a District Court and a jail, signalling a strategic phase-wise approach to district development, a government priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India
2
Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

 India
3
India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

 Global
4
Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025