CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janta Darshan': A Commitment to Public Service and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, addressed the public's grievances in Lucknow through the 'Janta Darshan' initiative, engaging directly with citizens to personally hear their issues. The Chief Minister reviewed written applications, assuring timely assistance and resolutions while interacting warmly with children to inspire community development.

On Sunday, Adityanath conducted a similar outreach at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur and participated in religious ceremonies in Jhajjar, Haryana, where he emphasized the significance of Sanatan culture and its deep spiritual roots, which shape India's cultural legacy from Shiv Kailash to the temples of Rameshwaram.

In Sambhal, Adityanath held a review meeting to assess development projects and law enforcement. He directed officials to focus on restoring ancient pilgrimage sites and infrastructure projects, like constructing a District Court and a jail, signalling a strategic phase-wise approach to district development, a government priority.

