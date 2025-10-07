Miraculous Escape: Elderly Woman Rescued from Swollen Damodar River

A 65-year-old woman experienced a miraculous escape after being swept away by the swollen Damodar river in West Bengal.

The dramatic rescue unfolded in Jakta village, located in the Rayna area of Purba Bardhaman district, where heavy rains and water discharge from the Damodar Valley Corporation caused the river's dangerous swells. Maturi Tudu, the woman involved, had gone to bathe alone when she was caught in strong currents.

Villagers and police collaborated in her rescue, managing to retrieve her 45-50 km downstream. After being initially treated at Jamalpur Rural Hospital for illness due to prolonged water exposure, she was transferred to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for further care. Political leader Mehemud Khan confirmed she has been reunited with her family, crediting her survival to sheer luck.

