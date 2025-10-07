Left Menu

Kannada Filmmaker Arrested for Harassment and Blackmail

Kannada filmmaker Hemant Kumar was arrested for alleged blackmail and sexual harassment of a television actress, whom he promised a lead role in his film. The actress accused him of harassment and blackmail after mixing alcohol in her drink. A case has been registered under relevant IPC sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:58 IST
Kannada Filmmaker Arrested for Harassment and Blackmail
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada filmmaker Hemant Kumar has been detained by authorities on charges of allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a television actress. The incident came to light after the actress filed a complaint claiming Kumar promised her a lead role in his film, leading to a series of harassments.

According to police reports, the events began in 2022 when Kumar approached the actress, offering her the lead role in a project. An agreement was made, but filming was postponed several times. Allegations suggest Kumar pressured the actress to wear inappropriate clothing during postponed shoots, and his behavior allegedly became offensive and inappropriate.

The situation escalated in 2023 when Kumar allegedly spiked the actress's drink during a promotional event. Subsequently, he is accused of filming her without consent and then attempting to use the video for blackmail. Authorities have charged Kumar under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Pulse: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Edge Higher Amid AI Optimism and Federal Reserve Focus

Market Pulse: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Edge Higher Amid AI Optimism and Federal Re...

 Global
2
Nominee Endorses Taiwan Defense Spending

Nominee Endorses Taiwan Defense Spending

 United States
3
Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender

Indian Firm Wins Bangladesh's First International Rice Tender

 Global
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone

Celebrating 25 Years of Leadership: Modi's Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025