Kannada Filmmaker Arrested for Harassment and Blackmail

Kannada filmmaker Hemant Kumar has been detained by authorities on charges of allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a television actress. The incident came to light after the actress filed a complaint claiming Kumar promised her a lead role in his film, leading to a series of harassments.

According to police reports, the events began in 2022 when Kumar approached the actress, offering her the lead role in a project. An agreement was made, but filming was postponed several times. Allegations suggest Kumar pressured the actress to wear inappropriate clothing during postponed shoots, and his behavior allegedly became offensive and inappropriate.

The situation escalated in 2023 when Kumar allegedly spiked the actress's drink during a promotional event. Subsequently, he is accused of filming her without consent and then attempting to use the video for blackmail. Authorities have charged Kumar under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)