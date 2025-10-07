Left Menu

Gramiyaa's Gable-Top Revolution: Transforming India's Cooking Oil Landscape

Gramiyaa, a Bengaluru-based brand, is revolutionizing the cooking oil industry in India with its innovative freshness-focused gable-top carton packaging. This new approach ensures the preservation of aroma and nutrition, challenging traditional packaging norms and offering consumers the assurance of fresh and flavourful cooking oils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:04 IST
Gramiyaa, an innovative Bengaluru-based brand, is spearheading a transformative change in India's cooking oil sector with its freshness-focused packaging. Driven by consumer demand for healthier choices, Gramiyaa has introduced India's first gable-top carton for oils, promising to preserve flavor and nutrition.

Under the Fresh Drip campaign, Gramiyaa's packaging venture seeks to address issues that conventional plastic and glass bottles fail to tackle, such as the loss of aroma and nutrients over time. With nitrogen-flushed cartons, the freshness of each drop is locked from seed to seal, offering an authentic mill-like experience.

To combat prevalent industry hurdles, Gramiyaa controls production in-house, adopting meticulous techniques like natural sedimentation, cotton fabric filtration, and nitrogen flush sealing to ensure high-quality oils. This revolutionary approach aims to build consumer trust and redefine industry standards, placing freshness and convenience at the forefront.

