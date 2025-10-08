Left Menu

Gordon Ramsay Dishes on Michelin Pursuit in 'Knife Edge'

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay unveils his new Apple TV+ series, 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars', showcasing the intense journey of restaurants striving for Michelin stars. The series, premiering Friday, reveals the secrets behind the culinary world's most prestigious accolade, featuring stories from across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 02:30 IST
Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay, the renowned celebrity chef, steps into the world of television production with his latest venture, "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars." This Apple TV+ series, where he acts as executive producer, takes viewers behind the scenes of the high-stakes world of Michelin-starred dining.

Set to premiere on Friday, the eight-part series travels around the globe, highlighting restaurants in the US, Britain, Italy, the Nordics, and Mexico. It offers a unique, unscripted glimpse into the high pressure faced by chefs as they strive to earn or keep their spots in this exclusive culinary club.

As chefs meticulously craft their menus and hope to impress anonymous inspectors, Ramsay emphasizes the emotional rollercoaster of this pursuit, comparing it to actors seeking Oscars or athletes coveting championship medals. The series also features insights from Michelin inspectors, albeit in a guarded fashion, voiced by actors, maintaining the enigma that surrounds the prestigious accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

