Gordon Ramsay Dishes on Michelin Pursuit in 'Knife Edge'

Gordon Ramsay, the renowned celebrity chef, steps into the world of television production with his latest venture, "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars." This Apple TV+ series, where he acts as executive producer, takes viewers behind the scenes of the high-stakes world of Michelin-starred dining.

Set to premiere on Friday, the eight-part series travels around the globe, highlighting restaurants in the US, Britain, Italy, the Nordics, and Mexico. It offers a unique, unscripted glimpse into the high pressure faced by chefs as they strive to earn or keep their spots in this exclusive culinary club.

As chefs meticulously craft their menus and hope to impress anonymous inspectors, Ramsay emphasizes the emotional rollercoaster of this pursuit, comparing it to actors seeking Oscars or athletes coveting championship medals. The series also features insights from Michelin inspectors, albeit in a guarded fashion, voiced by actors, maintaining the enigma that surrounds the prestigious accolade.

