Left Menu

Neena Gupta Talks Inspiration and Fadnavis Reflects on Cinema's Impact at FICCI Frames 2025

At FICCI Frames 2025, actress Neena Gupta shared touching moments of fan appreciation, while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis discussed the transformative power of cinema. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined Fadnavis in a dialogue about the film industry's influence and the importance of films in raising awareness about digital issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:39 IST
Neena Gupta Talks Inspiration and Fadnavis Reflects on Cinema's Impact at FICCI Frames 2025
Neena Gupta (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of FICCI Frames' silver jubilee in Mumbai, Bollywood icon Neena Gupta participated in a session, 'Local Roots, Global Reach: Indian Storytelling from the Heartland.'

In conversations with ANI, Gupta shared heartwarming anecdotes about fans across demographics finding inspiration in her work, which she considers her greatest achievement.

Upcoming releases include 'Vadh 2' and 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.' Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar highlighted cinema's impact in their discussions, underscoring the role of films like 'Nayak' in setting benchmarks and promoting awareness of digital warfare.

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

 India
2
Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

 India
3
Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

 India
4
New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025