Neena Gupta Talks Inspiration and Fadnavis Reflects on Cinema's Impact at FICCI Frames 2025
At FICCI Frames 2025, actress Neena Gupta shared touching moments of fan appreciation, while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis discussed the transformative power of cinema. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined Fadnavis in a dialogue about the film industry's influence and the importance of films in raising awareness about digital issues.
On the second day of FICCI Frames' silver jubilee in Mumbai, Bollywood icon Neena Gupta participated in a session, 'Local Roots, Global Reach: Indian Storytelling from the Heartland.'
In conversations with ANI, Gupta shared heartwarming anecdotes about fans across demographics finding inspiration in her work, which she considers her greatest achievement.
Upcoming releases include 'Vadh 2' and 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.' Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar highlighted cinema's impact in their discussions, underscoring the role of films like 'Nayak' in setting benchmarks and promoting awareness of digital warfare.
