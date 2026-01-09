REFILE-Trump orders his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds, adding that the step aimed to bring down housing costs. "Because I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term ... "I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds, adding that the step aimed to bring down housing costs.
"Because I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term ... it is now worth many times that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable," Trump wrote.
