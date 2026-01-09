REFILE-Trump orders his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds

U.S. ‌President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering ⁠his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds, adding that the step aimed ​to bring down housing costs.

"Because ‍I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term ... ⁠it ‌is now ⁠worth many times that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — ‍and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH," ​Trump wrote in a post on Truth ⁠Social. "I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 ⁠BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly ⁠payments DOWN, and make the cost of ⁠owning ‌a home more affordable," Trump wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)