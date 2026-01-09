Left Menu

REFILE-Trump orders his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds

‌President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering ⁠his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds, adding that the step aimed ​to bring down housing costs. "Because ‍I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term ... "I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 ⁠BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 03:16 IST
REFILE-Trump orders his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds

U.S. ‌President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is ordering ⁠his representatives to buy $200 billion dollars in mortgage bonds, adding that the step aimed ​to bring down housing costs.

"Because ‍I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term ... ⁠it ‌is now ⁠worth many times that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — ‍and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH," ​Trump wrote in a post on Truth ⁠Social. "I am instructing my Representatives to BUY $200 ⁠BILLION DOLLARS IN MORTGAGE BONDS. This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly ⁠payments DOWN, and make the cost of ⁠owning ‌a home more affordable," Trump wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Musk's X Could Be Banned In Britain Over AI Chatbot Row - The Telegraph

BRIEF-Musk's X Could Be Banned In Britain Over AI Chatbot Row - The Telegrap...

 Global
2
UPDATE 5-Glencore and Rio Tinto hold buyout talks to create $207 billion mega-miner

UPDATE 5-Glencore and Rio Tinto hold buyout talks to create $207 billion meg...

 Global
3
Some whales restrand at New Zealand's Farewell Spit, six die

Some whales restrand at New Zealand's Farewell Spit, six die

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, NYT reports

UPDATE 4-Federal prosecutors launch new probe of NY AG James' financial tran...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026