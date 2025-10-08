Left Menu

Defamation Battle Over Assam Festival Controversy

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam's Chief Minister, filed a defamation case against Akhil Gogoi, alleging false claims about her company's involvement in a festival in Singapore, during which singer Zubeen Garg died. Bhuyan Sarma denies any business relation to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:40 IST
defamation case
  • India

In a recent turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has initiated a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

The case was filed over allegations that Bhuyan Sarma's firm was involved in the North East India Festival in Singapore, coinciding with the tragic demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

Her legal representation clarified that neither Bhuyan Sarma nor her company had any association with the festival, countering claims made posthumously against the renowned singer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

