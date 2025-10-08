Defamation Battle Over Assam Festival Controversy
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam's Chief Minister, filed a defamation case against Akhil Gogoi, alleging false claims about her company's involvement in a festival in Singapore, during which singer Zubeen Garg died. Bhuyan Sarma denies any business relation to the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has initiated a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.
The case was filed over allegations that Bhuyan Sarma's firm was involved in the North East India Festival in Singapore, coinciding with the tragic demise of singer Zubeen Garg.
Her legal representation clarified that neither Bhuyan Sarma nor her company had any association with the festival, countering claims made posthumously against the renowned singer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam CM's wife files case against MLA Akhil Gogoi for alleging her firm took part in festival in Singapore where Zubeen Garg died.
Assam State Rocked by New Developments in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Case
DSP Sandipan Garg Arrested in Connection with Zubeen Garg's Death
New Developments in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Case
High-Profile Arrests in Zubeen Garg Case Stir Assam