Defamation Battle Over Assam Festival Controversy

In a recent turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has initiated a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

The case was filed over allegations that Bhuyan Sarma's firm was involved in the North East India Festival in Singapore, coinciding with the tragic demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

Her legal representation clarified that neither Bhuyan Sarma nor her company had any association with the festival, countering claims made posthumously against the renowned singer.

